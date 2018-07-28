NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 28, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;95%
Binghamton;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;5;89%
Central Park;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;63;SW;6;88%
East Hampton;Clear;68;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Showers;65;SSW;3;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Clear;62;SE;7;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;64;S;6;80%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;67;S;3;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;91%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;62;ENE;3;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;59;S;5;93%
Massena;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Cloudy;71;N;3;96%
Montgomery;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;63;Calm;1;100%
New York;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;72;E;5;87%
Newburgh;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;63;W;5;90%
Ogdensburg;Clear;60;Calm;0;94%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;S;5;86%
Plattsburgh;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;63;SW;6;83%
Rome;Cloudy;64;E;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Clear;48;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;3;100%
Watertown;Clear;63;S;5;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;62;W;6;86%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather