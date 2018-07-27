NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;67;S;3;100%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;6;90%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;69;SW;11;80%
Central Park;Clear;78;N;5;73%
Dansville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;ESE;6;70%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;12;84%
East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SW;3;97%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;6;86%
Farmingdale;Clear;73;S;3;93%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;9;100%
Fulton;Clear;67;E;5;84%
Glens Falls;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;6;95%
Ithaca;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;61;S;9;100%
Massena;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;10;83%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;SSW;7;100%
Montgomery;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%
Monticello;Mostly clear;63;N;2;100%
New York;Clear;78;N;5;73%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;73;S;6;100%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;79;S;5;68%
Newburgh;Clear;70;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;12;89%
Ogdensburg;Clear;68;S;8;88%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;68;SW;6;78%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;68;WSW;5;87%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;89%
Saranac Lake;Showers;62;S;6;100%
Shirley;Clear;73;S;5;100%
Syracuse;Showers;67;ENE;5;100%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;96%
Wellsville;Showers;64;SSW;14;90%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;74;N;5;90%
White Plains;Clear;74;Calm;0;78%
_____
