NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;1;93%

Binghamton;Clear;69;SSW;7;83%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;10;74%

Central Park;Clear;80;WSW;3;67%

Dansville;Showers;72;SSE;5;68%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;S;14;77%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;97%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Clear;76;WSW;3;87%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;S;9;100%

Fulton;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%

Glens Falls;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly clear;75;SSW;6;94%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;6;83%

Jamestown;Showers;61;S;6;96%

Massena;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;7;100%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;94%

New York;Clear;80;WSW;3;66%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;78;WSW;10;81%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;8;58%

Newburgh;Clear;73;WSW;6;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;10;85%

Ogdensburg;Clear;68;SSE;5;83%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;73;SW;10;78%

Plattsburgh;Clear;64;SW;5;90%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;90%

Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;82%

Rome;Partly cloudy;68;E;6;90%

Saranac Lake;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;74;S;8;100%

Syracuse;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;92%

Wellsville;Showers;67;W;10;81%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;90%

White Plains;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%

_____

