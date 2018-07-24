NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;74;SSE;7;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;93%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;85%
Central Park;Cloudy;77;SE;7;87%
Dansville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;SE;5;87%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;84%
East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SE;8;96%
Elmira;Showers;73;S;6;93%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;14;90%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;74;SE;12;100%
Fulton;Showers;74;N;6;87%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Cloudy;74;SE;12;99%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;12;93%
Jamestown;Clear;70;S;9;87%
Massena;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;76;Calm;0;87%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;75;SSE;8;87%
Monticello;Thunderstorms;69;SE;11;98%
New York;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;87%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;74;SE;13;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;78;SE;13;81%
Newburgh;Rain;75;SSE;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;8;83%
Ogdensburg;Showers;74;S;5;92%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;SSE;7;90%
Plattsburgh;Clear;72;SSE;12;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;SE;7;87%
Rochester;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;96%
Rome;Showers;73;ESE;14;96%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;73;S;8;80%
Shirley;Cloudy;74;SE;7;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;73;E;10;100%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;9;87%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;9;93%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SE;7;90%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;90%
