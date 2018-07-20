NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;56;Calm;1;89%

Binghamton;Clear;56;SSE;6;77%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;66;SSE;6;75%

Central Park;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%

Dansville;Clear;58;SE;6;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;S;6;74%

East Hampton;Clear;54;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Clear;52;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Fort Drum;Clear;59;SE;8;90%

Fulton;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Glens Falls;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly clear;65;Calm;1;89%

Ithaca;Clear;54;ENE;6;89%

Jamestown;Clear;61;S;7;83%

Massena;Clear;52;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Clear;56;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;54;N;1;96%

New York;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%

New York Jfk;Clear;70;SSW;3;93%

New York Lga;Clear;73;SSW;5;73%

Newburgh;Clear;61;Calm;0;87%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;66;SE;6;72%

Ogdensburg;Clear;51;Calm;0;95%

Penn (Yan);Clear;62;SSW;7;83%

Plattsburgh;Clear;52;S;3;100%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Clear;60;WSW;5;92%

Rome;Clear;53;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;57;E;6;100%

Watertown;Clear;52;E;3;92%

Wellsville;Clear;61;SSE;6;80%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;62;NW;3;89%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather