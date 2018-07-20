NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Friday, July 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;56;Calm;1;89%
Binghamton;Clear;56;SSE;6;77%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;66;SSE;6;75%
Central Park;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%
Dansville;Clear;58;SE;6;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;S;6;74%
East Hampton;Clear;54;Calm;0;94%
Elmira;Clear;52;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%
Fort Drum;Clear;59;SE;8;90%
Fulton;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Glens Falls;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly clear;65;Calm;1;89%
Ithaca;Clear;54;ENE;6;89%
Jamestown;Clear;61;S;7;83%
Massena;Clear;52;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Clear;56;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly clear;54;N;1;96%
New York;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%
New York Jfk;Clear;70;SSW;3;93%
New York Lga;Clear;73;SSW;5;73%
Newburgh;Clear;61;Calm;0;87%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;66;SE;6;72%
Ogdensburg;Clear;51;Calm;0;95%
Penn (Yan);Clear;62;SSW;7;83%
Plattsburgh;Clear;52;S;3;100%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;60;WSW;5;92%
Rome;Clear;53;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;57;E;6;100%
Watertown;Clear;52;E;3;92%
Wellsville;Clear;61;SSE;6;80%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Clear;62;NW;3;89%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather