NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;75;N;5;93%
Binghamton;Cloudy;68;SE;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;7;89%
Central Park;Clear;79;N;3;76%
Dansville;Showers;72;ESE;10;87%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;SSW;8;91%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;94%
Elmira;Showers;71;SW;8;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;74;SSW;9;90%
Fort Drum;Rain;70;SW;5;100%
Fulton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;Calm;0;80%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;73;S;6;93%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;SW;10;94%
Ithaca;Showers;69;ESE;5;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SW;7;100%
Massena;Showers;73;SSW;8;96%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;N;6;96%
Montgomery;Clear;74;SSW;6;93%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;69;W;4;97%
New York;Clear;79;N;3;76%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;74;S;9;100%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;10;71%
Newburgh;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;7;91%
Ogdensburg;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;5;95%
Penn (Yan);Showers;71;SSW;12;89%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;70;NW;3;89%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;9;93%
Rome;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;ENE;3;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;88%
Shirley;Clear;76;SW;7;93%
Syracuse;Showers;72;SSW;3;96%
Watertown;Cloudy;71;ESE;5;100%
Wellsville;Rain;69;S;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;8;87%
White Plains;Clear;72;Calm;0;93%
_____
