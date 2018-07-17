NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;75;N;5;93%

Binghamton;Cloudy;68;SE;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;7;89%

Central Park;Clear;79;N;3;76%

Dansville;Showers;72;ESE;10;87%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;SSW;8;91%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;94%

Elmira;Showers;71;SW;8;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;74;SSW;9;90%

Fort Drum;Rain;70;SW;5;100%

Fulton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;Calm;0;80%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;73;S;6;93%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;SW;10;94%

Ithaca;Showers;69;ESE;5;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SW;7;100%

Massena;Showers;73;SSW;8;96%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;N;6;96%

Montgomery;Clear;74;SSW;6;93%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;69;W;4;97%

New York;Clear;79;N;3;76%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;74;S;9;100%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;10;71%

Newburgh;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;7;91%

Ogdensburg;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;5;95%

Penn (Yan);Showers;71;SSW;12;89%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;70;NW;3;89%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;9;93%

Rome;Partly cloudy w/ showers;69;ENE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;88%

Shirley;Clear;76;SW;7;93%

Syracuse;Showers;72;SSW;3;96%

Watertown;Cloudy;71;ESE;5;100%

Wellsville;Rain;69;S;5;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;8;87%

White Plains;Clear;72;Calm;0;93%

_____

