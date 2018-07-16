NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;89;WNW;3;50%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;N;7;56%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;85;SW;7;62%

Central Park;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;56%

Dansville;Cloudy;88;Calm;0;47%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;84;W;8;62%

East Hampton;Sunny;82;SSW;7;71%

Elmira;Partly sunny;88;WSW;9;54%

Farmingdale;Sunny;88;SSW;12;56%

Fort Drum;Sunny;88;SSW;9;48%

Fulton;Sunny;89;WSW;7;46%

Glens Falls;Sunny;88;N;5;49%

Islip;Partly sunny;86;SW;7;68%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;88;WSW;7;54%

Jamestown;Sunny;83;WSW;8;64%

Massena;Sunny;90;WSW;8;48%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;82;S;5;73%

Montgomery;Sunny;87;Calm;0;58%

Monticello;Partly sunny;86;N;5;58%

New York;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;56%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;86;S;14;69%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;91;W;6;48%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;58%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;86;SW;8;57%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;91;WSW;6;44%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;91;WSW;9;44%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;84;SE;12;45%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;89;WSW;7;52%

Rochester;Partly sunny;89;SSW;6;49%

Rome;Partly sunny;90;N;3;48%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;86;SW;9;34%

Shirley;Sunny;87;SSW;10;64%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;88;N;3;58%

Watertown;Sunny;87;WSW;5;54%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;84;N;3;62%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;86;N;7;58%

White Plains;Partly sunny;86;N;5;60%

_____

