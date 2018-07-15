NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;95%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;3;93%

Buffalo;Cloudy;72;SW;3;80%

Central Park;Rain;70;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;NNW;3;78%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Elmira;Fog;69;Calm;0;94%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;69;W;6;96%

Fort Drum;Sunny;70;WSW;7;100%

Fulton;Fog;69;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;73;S;5;90%

Islip;Thunderstorms;74;WSW;8;81%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Massena;Cloudy;70;W;8;100%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;72;WSW;3;96%

Montgomery;Sunny;69;SSW;5;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;5;92%

New York;Rain;70;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;71;SW;6;96%

New York Lga;Rain;73;NW;6;84%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;3;78%

Ogdensburg;Fog;70;SW;3;96%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;89%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;S;4;94%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;71;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Cloudy;69;SW;5;92%

Rome;Cloudy;71;E;3;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;N;5;96%

Shirley;Partly Sunny w/ showers;72;WSW;6;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

Watertown;Fog;69;S;5;96%

Wellsville;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;72;W;7;83%

White Plains;Sunny;70;W;5;96%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather