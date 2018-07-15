NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;95%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;3;93%
Buffalo;Cloudy;72;SW;3;80%
Central Park;Rain;70;Calm;0;96%
Dansville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;NNW;3;78%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Elmira;Fog;69;Calm;0;94%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;69;W;6;96%
Fort Drum;Sunny;70;WSW;7;100%
Fulton;Fog;69;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;73;S;5;90%
Islip;Thunderstorms;74;WSW;8;81%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Massena;Cloudy;70;W;8;100%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;72;WSW;3;96%
Montgomery;Sunny;69;SSW;5;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;5;92%
New York;Rain;70;Calm;0;96%
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;71;SW;6;96%
New York Lga;Rain;73;NW;6;84%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;3;78%
Ogdensburg;Fog;70;SW;3;96%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;89%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;S;4;94%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;71;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Cloudy;69;SW;5;92%
Rome;Cloudy;71;E;3;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;N;5;96%
Shirley;Partly Sunny w/ showers;72;WSW;6;96%
Syracuse;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Watertown;Fog;69;S;5;96%
Wellsville;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;72;W;7;83%
White Plains;Sunny;70;W;5;96%
_____
