NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;88;W;5;45%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;83;N;7;48%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;82;SW;9;51%
Central Park;Sunny;91;W;5;33%
Dansville;Partly sunny;87;NW;12;47%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;79;WSW;9;56%
East Hampton;Sunny;81;SW;7;57%
Elmira;Partly sunny;89;W;8;44%
Farmingdale;Sunny;87;SSW;14;42%
Fort Drum;Sunny;82;N;6;55%
Fulton;Partly sunny;82;W;12;52%
Glens Falls;Sunny;84;S;8;54%
Islip;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;9;51%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;14;55%
Jamestown;Cloudy;77;WNW;9;59%
Massena;Partly sunny w/ showers;77;E;5;76%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;7;54%
Montgomery;Sunny;87;N;6;45%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;85;NW;6;43%
New York;Sunny;91;W;5;33%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;85;S;13;52%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;93;WSW;13;27%
Newburgh;Sunny;86;Calm;0;45%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;81;WNW;9;45%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;83;N;10;48%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;85;WNW;9;49%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;84;SSE;9;48%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;88;W;6;33%
Rochester;Partly sunny;84;W;10;47%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;84;W;12;52%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;81;SSW;6;38%
Shirley;Sunny;82;SSW;10;62%
Syracuse;Cloudy;81;W;12;64%
Watertown;Partly sunny;82;W;14;64%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;81;WNW;13;62%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;85;SW;12;42%
White Plains;Sunny;87;N;7;36%
_____
