NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;4;58%
Binghamton;Sunny;71;SW;7;60%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;75;WSW;8;61%
Central Park;Sunny;74;Calm;0;55%
Dansville;Sunny;72;SE;7;59%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;8;59%
East Hampton;Sunny;72;S;7;70%
Elmira;Sunny;67;SSW;5;75%
Farmingdale;Sunny;75;WSW;6;53%
Fort Drum;Sunny;75;WSW;7;53%
Fulton;Sunny;75;SW;6;51%
Glens Falls;Sunny;69;S;7;72%
Islip;Mostly sunny;76;SW;5;61%
Ithaca;Sunny;72;Calm;0;59%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;67;SW;8;70%
Massena;Sunny;75;SW;9;61%
Montauk;Partly sunny;71;N;3;75%
Montgomery;Sunny;73;S;6;65%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;73;SW;3;60%
New York;Sunny;74;Calm;0;55%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;74;SW;8;59%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;3;47%
Newburgh;Sunny;77;W;9;57%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;76;SW;9;61%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;77;SSW;8;58%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;72;SSW;9;59%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;72;SSE;10;68%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;WSW;5;59%
Rochester;Sunny;73;WSW;7;61%
Rome;Sunny;70;Calm;0;65%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;WSW;6;65%
Shirley;Sunny;75;SW;7;51%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;76;WSW;8;57%
Watertown;Sunny;78;SSW;13;51%
Wellsville;Sunny;71;N;6;62%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;WSW;7;44%
White Plains;Sunny;73;WNW;6;58%
