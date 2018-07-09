NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;63;Calm;1;82%

Binghamton;Clear;66;SW;6;58%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;68;SSW;5;73%

Central Park;Clear;69;N;3;52%

Dansville;Clear;66;ESE;12;69%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;63;SSW;4;84%

East Hampton;Clear;53;Calm;0;93%

Elmira;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;66;SSW;5;74%

Fort Drum;Clear;64;SSE;3;78%

Fulton;Clear;61;E;3;80%

Glens Falls;Clear;59;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly clear;66;S;5;81%

Ithaca;Clear;58;ESE;5;90%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;64;S;6;69%

Massena;Clear;69;SSW;8;60%

Montauk;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;86%

Montgomery;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%

Monticello;Mostly clear;59;SW;2;88%

New York;Clear;69;N;3;52%

New York Jfk;Clear;67;SSW;9;81%

New York Lga;Clear;72;S;9;54%

Newburgh;Clear;66;Calm;0;72%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;67;SW;5;71%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;SSW;5;73%

Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SW;7;69%

Plattsburgh;Clear;62;N;5;86%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;63;Calm;0;80%

Rochester;Mostly clear;64;WSW;3;74%

Rome;Clear;63;Calm;0;83%

Saranac Lake;Clear;55;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;61;Calm;0;96%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;66;E;3;81%

Watertown;Clear;55;SE;5;96%

Wellsville;Clear;68;SSW;6;56%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%

White Plains;Clear;63;Calm;0;72%

_____

