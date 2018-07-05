NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;77;S;4;82%

Binghamton;Sunny;69;S;5;92%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;5;84%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;7;78%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;7;82%

East Hampton;Cloudy;76;SSW;5;95%

Elmira;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;77;WSW;5;90%

Fort Drum;Sunny;75;SSE;8;100%

Fulton;Sunny;74;SE;3;78%

Glens Falls;Sunny;75;SSW;5;87%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;3;83%

Ithaca;Sunny;72;SSE;10;90%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;72;S;8;93%

Massena;Sunny;75;Calm;0;90%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;SW;3;100%

Montgomery;Fog;72;SSW;3;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;73;SSW;2;85%

New York;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;7;93%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;SW;6;76%

Newburgh;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;78;SSW;4;80%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;78;S;5;77%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;75;SSW;13;81%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;73;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;90%

Rochester;Partly sunny;77;SW;10;81%

Rome;Sunny;75;ESE;6;84%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Cloudy;78;S;5;100%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;75;Calm;0;87%

Watertown;Sunny;77;N;5;81%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;90%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;5;93%

White Plains;Fog;75;W;5;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather