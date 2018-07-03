NY Current Conditions
Updated 3:04 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;74;E;2;87%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;4;94%
Central Park;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;72;SE;5;90%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;71;SW;5;93%
East Hampton;Fog;71;S;3;98%
Elmira;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;77;SSW;7;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;W;6;87%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;3;81%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;100%
Ithaca;Clear;68;E;3;96%
Jamestown;Fog;66;S;3;93%
Massena;Partly cloudy;74;SW;6;93%
Montauk;Cloudy;72;S;3;100%
Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;71;N;2;84%
New York;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;S;5;100%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;80;SE;8;84%
Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;3;95%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;5;88%
Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;6;84%
Plattsburgh;Clear;76;SSW;3;79%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;SE;3;84%
Rochester;Cloudy;78;N;9;75%
Rome;Clear;69;ESE;3;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSE;7;100%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;8;90%
Wellsville;Clear;69;WSW;5;92%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;74;S;7;93%
White Plains;Clear;73;SE;3;93%
