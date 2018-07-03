NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;74;E;2;87%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;4;94%

Central Park;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;72;SE;5;90%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;71;SW;5;93%

East Hampton;Fog;71;S;3;98%

Elmira;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;77;SSW;7;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;W;6;87%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;3;81%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;100%

Ithaca;Clear;68;E;3;96%

Jamestown;Fog;66;S;3;93%

Massena;Partly cloudy;74;SW;6;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;72;S;3;100%

Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;71;N;2;84%

New York;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;S;5;100%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;80;SE;8;84%

Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;3;95%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;5;88%

Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;6;84%

Plattsburgh;Clear;76;SSW;3;79%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;SE;3;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;78;N;9;75%

Rome;Clear;69;ESE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSE;7;100%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;8;90%

Wellsville;Clear;69;WSW;5;92%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;74;S;7;93%

White Plains;Clear;73;SE;3;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather