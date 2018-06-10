NY Current Conditions
Updated 5:03 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;75;NNW;5;37%
Binghamton;Cloudy;60;WSW;7;72%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;14;55%
Central Park;Showers;64;Calm;0;64%
Dansville;Cloudy;64;S;8;74%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;E;14;79%
East Hampton;Sunny;68;E;3;36%
Elmira;Cloudy;65;SSE;3;72%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;66;S;7;48%
Fort Drum;Sunny;73;NNE;9;30%
Fulton;Sunny;76;NNE;10;27%
Glens Falls;Sunny;73;NE;10;31%
Islip;Showers;69;SE;5;53%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;69;S;8;62%
Jamestown;Cloudy;58;E;10;93%
Massena;Sunny;70;NNE;5;36%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;68;N;3;50%
Montgomery;Sunny;69;Calm;0;54%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;62%
New York;Showers;64;Calm;0;64%
New York Jfk;Showers;66;Calm;0;52%
New York Lga;Showers;69;E;5;44%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;59%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;71;E;16;45%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;73;N;5;26%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;S;9;54%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;65;NE;8;36%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;70;W;3;52%
Rochester;Partly sunny;73;ENE;15;33%
Rome;Sunny;77;NNW;6;34%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;N;7;24%
Shirley;Partly sunny;70;E;3;39%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;77;N;8;38%
Watertown;Sunny;73;NE;8;31%
Wellsville;Cloudy;58;ESE;6;93%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;3;34%
White Plains;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;33%
_____
