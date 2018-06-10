NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;75;NNW;5;37%

Binghamton;Cloudy;60;WSW;7;72%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;14;55%

Central Park;Showers;64;Calm;0;64%

Dansville;Cloudy;64;S;8;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;E;14;79%

East Hampton;Sunny;68;E;3;36%

Elmira;Cloudy;65;SSE;3;72%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;66;S;7;48%

Fort Drum;Sunny;73;NNE;9;30%

Fulton;Sunny;76;NNE;10;27%

Glens Falls;Sunny;73;NE;10;31%

Islip;Showers;69;SE;5;53%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;69;S;8;62%

Jamestown;Cloudy;58;E;10;93%

Massena;Sunny;70;NNE;5;36%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;68;N;3;50%

Montgomery;Sunny;69;Calm;0;54%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;62%

New York;Showers;64;Calm;0;64%

New York Jfk;Showers;66;Calm;0;52%

New York Lga;Showers;69;E;5;44%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;59%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;71;E;16;45%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;73;N;5;26%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;S;9;54%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;65;NE;8;36%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;70;W;3;52%

Rochester;Partly sunny;73;ENE;15;33%

Rome;Sunny;77;NNW;6;34%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;N;7;24%

Shirley;Partly sunny;70;E;3;39%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;77;N;8;38%

Watertown;Sunny;73;NE;8;31%

Wellsville;Cloudy;58;ESE;6;93%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;3;34%

White Plains;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;33%

_____

