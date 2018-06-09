NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;77;NW;4;43%

Binghamton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;48%

Buffalo;Cloudy;73;NE;4;53%

Central Park;Sunny;80;Calm;0;37%

Dansville;Sunny;73;N;5;47%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;50%

East Hampton;Sunny;75;E;6;37%

Elmira;Sunny;75;N;3;39%

Farmingdale;Sunny;78;NE;7;46%

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;72;W;3;49%

Fulton;Sunny;72;N;5;51%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;52%

Islip;Partly sunny;78;NE;6;54%

Ithaca;Sunny;69;NW;5;58%

Jamestown;Sunny;68;SSE;6;54%

Massena;Sunny;70;NW;8;46%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;5;31%

Montgomery;Sunny;75;N;6;41%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;74;W;7;41%

New York;Sunny;80;Calm;0;37%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;77;S;8;57%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;8;41%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;6;46%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;73;NNE;5;55%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;Calm;0;45%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;Calm;0;50%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;70;SE;10;46%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;74;N;6;40%

Rochester;Cloudy;70;SW;3;58%

Rome;Sunny;72;WSW;8;52%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;9;45%

Shirley;Sunny;78;N;7;47%

Syracuse;Cloudy;70;W;5;60%

Watertown;Sunny;68;W;10;65%

Wellsville;Sunny;71;N;5;47%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;77;E;5;38%

White Plains;Partly sunny;75;SE;8;47%

