NY Current Conditions
Updated 1:03 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;77;NW;4;43%
Binghamton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;48%
Buffalo;Cloudy;73;NE;4;53%
Central Park;Sunny;80;Calm;0;37%
Dansville;Sunny;73;N;5;47%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;50%
East Hampton;Sunny;75;E;6;37%
Elmira;Sunny;75;N;3;39%
Farmingdale;Sunny;78;NE;7;46%
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;72;W;3;49%
Fulton;Sunny;72;N;5;51%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;52%
Islip;Partly sunny;78;NE;6;54%
Ithaca;Sunny;69;NW;5;58%
Jamestown;Sunny;68;SSE;6;54%
Massena;Sunny;70;NW;8;46%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;5;31%
Montgomery;Sunny;75;N;6;41%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;74;W;7;41%
New York;Sunny;80;Calm;0;37%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;77;S;8;57%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;8;41%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;6;46%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;73;NNE;5;55%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;Calm;0;45%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;Calm;0;50%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;70;SE;10;46%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;74;N;6;40%
Rochester;Cloudy;70;SW;3;58%
Rome;Sunny;72;WSW;8;52%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;9;45%
Shirley;Sunny;78;N;7;47%
Syracuse;Cloudy;70;W;5;60%
Watertown;Sunny;68;W;10;65%
Wellsville;Sunny;71;N;5;47%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;77;E;5;38%
White Plains;Partly sunny;75;SE;8;47%
