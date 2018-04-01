NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;43;S;15;48%

Binghamton;Cloudy;43;SSW;10;41%

Buffalo;Cloudy;40;WSW;17;100%

Central Park;Clear;46;N;7;38%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;52;S;8;48%

Dunkirk;Showers;39;WSW;16;100%

East Hampton;Clear;40;SSW;14;85%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;9;46%

Farmingdale;Clear;42;SSW;13;76%

Fort Drum;Showers;42;SSW;12;88%

Fulton;Cloudy;53;SW;12;50%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;44;SSW;13;43%

Islip;Partly cloudy;44;SSW;12;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;50;SSW;13;52%

Jamestown;Rain;43;W;14;87%

Massena;Cloudy;43;SSW;16;88%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;43;SSW;10;82%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;8;41%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;37;SSW;11;61%

New York;Clear;46;N;7;38%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;42;S;21;82%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;44;S;12;65%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;12;29%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;38;WNW;18;91%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;44;SSW;13;90%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;51;SSW;13;47%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;49;S;10;47%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;46;SSE;6;25%

Rochester;Rain;46;W;20;88%

Rome;Cloudy;48;S;9;49%

Saranac Lake;Rain to snow;36;SW;15;92%

Shirley;Clear;42;S;10;82%

Syracuse;Cloudy;52;SSW;15;50%

Watertown;Showers;45;SW;18;85%

Wellsville;Cloudy;48;SW;15;56%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;41;SSW;9;79%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;40;S;7;64%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Current Conditions