NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

17. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 26 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Southwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

15. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

2 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

13. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

15. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 1 below. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 14. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

30. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 1 below. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 14. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

303 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

3 below to 3 above zero. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

