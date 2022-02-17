NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

385 FPUS51 KBTV 170853

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

NYZ028-172100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet. Rain until midnight, then snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ031-172100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet. Rain until midnight, then snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around

14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-172100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain or sleet or freezing rain until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

1 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ087-172100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet or freezing rain until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 12. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

5 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ029-172100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet. Rain until midnight, then snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 10 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

4 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ027-172100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain or sleet or freezing rain until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

1 above. Temperature rising to around 12 after midnight. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

NYZ030-172100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet. Rain until midnight, then snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 22. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ035-172100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or freezing rain until midnight, then freezing

rain or snow or rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ034-172100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

349 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain or snow or freezing

rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy

with lows 11 to 21. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs 13 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

