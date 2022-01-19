NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 6 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 6 to 12 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 9 below to

15 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 28 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 1 above. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 3 to 9 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

15 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 32 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow this morning, then a chance of light

snow or light rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

until midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 4 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15 below.

West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow this morning, then a chance of light

snow or light rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Not

as cold with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

17 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 28 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 3 above. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow this morning, then a chance of light

snow or light rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

16 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around zero. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Not

as cold with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph until midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

18 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 32 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 14 above. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

8 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 4 above. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Windy with lows 1 to 9 above. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 6 to 14 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below

to 16 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 32 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 4 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above.

