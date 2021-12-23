NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ 668 FPUS51 KBTV 230837 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 NYZ028-232100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain or sleet. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ031-232100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain or sleet. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ026-232100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain or sleet. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ087-232100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or freezing rain or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ029-232100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow until midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 15. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet or freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain or sleet likely or a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ027-232100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. East winds around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ030-232100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow and sleet. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ035-232100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or freezing rain or sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ034-232100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 333 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 13. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.