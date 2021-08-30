NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021 _____ 964 FPUS51 KBTV 300722 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 NYZ028-302000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ031-302000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ026-302000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ087-302000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ029-302000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-302000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ030-302000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ035-302000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-302000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 318 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$