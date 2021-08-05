NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

327 FPUS51 KBTV 050648

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the

lower 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

244 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

