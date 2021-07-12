NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

_____

043 FPUS51 KBTV 120828

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

NYZ028-122000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ031-122000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-122000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ087-122000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-122000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-122000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ030-122000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-122000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-122000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

423 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather