NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

_____

203 FPUS51 KBTV 070831

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

NYZ028-072000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-072000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-072000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-072000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-072000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-072000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-072000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-072000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-072000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

426 AM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather