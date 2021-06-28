NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

039 FPUS51 KBTV 280722

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

NYZ028-282000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90, except in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s, except

in the lower 80s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-282000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-282000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-282000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-282000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-282000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-282000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-282000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-282000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather