NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the

upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

