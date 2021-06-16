NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

024 FPUS51 KBTV 160704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

NYZ028-162000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ031-162000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ026-162000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ087-162000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ029-162000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-162000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ030-162000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-162000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ034-162000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

300 AM EDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

