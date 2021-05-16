NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ 889 FPUS51 KBTV 160715 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 NYZ028-162000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-162000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-162000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ087-162000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ029-162000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ027-162000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ030-162000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ035-162000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ034-162000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 311 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather