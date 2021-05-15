NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

683 FPUS51 KBTV 150704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

259 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

