NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

180 FPUS51 KBTV 170732

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain likely. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely.

Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Windy

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Very

windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

