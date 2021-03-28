NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

526 FPUS51 KBTV 280737

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

NYZ028-282000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ031-282000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with

lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ026-282000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain showers likely

or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ087-282000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ029-282000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ027-282000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ030-282000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then snow or rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ035-282000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ034-282000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then snow showers likely

or a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

