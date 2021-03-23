NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

065 FPUS51 KBTV 230724

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

321 AM EDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Windy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

