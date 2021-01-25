NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ 383 FPUS51 KBTV 250749 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 NYZ028-252100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ031-252100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 14. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ026-252100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ087-252100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 14. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ029-252100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows around 14. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ027-252100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ030-252100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 5 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ035-252100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ034-252100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. 