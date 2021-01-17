NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ 847 FPUS51 KBTV 170830 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 325 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 NYZ028-172100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ031-172100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ026-172100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ087-172100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ029-172100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. $$ NYZ027-172100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ030-172100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. $$ NYZ035-172100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ034-172100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 326 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. $$