NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

300 FPUS51 KBTV 130757

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

NYZ028-132100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-132100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-132100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-132100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-132100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-132100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers,

mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-132100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-132100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-132100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

254 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

