NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

995 FPUS51 KBTV 240902

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

NYZ028-242100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ031-242100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ026-242100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ087-242100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ029-242100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ027-242100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ030-242100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing rain

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ035-242100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ034-242100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

359 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing rain

this morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with

highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows 16 to

22. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather