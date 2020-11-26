NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming
light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
