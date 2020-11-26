NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

849 FPUS51 KBTV 260837

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

NYZ028-262100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ031-262100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ026-262100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ087-262100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ029-262100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ027-262100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ030-262100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ035-262100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ034-262100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

333 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

