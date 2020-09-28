NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

