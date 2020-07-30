NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

_____

538 FPUS51 KBTV 300745

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

343 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather