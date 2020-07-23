NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
254 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
