NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
434 FPUS51 KBTV 080720
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
NYZ028-082000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Hazy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-082000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-082000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot
with highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s early.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-082000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy, hot with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ029-082000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy, hot with
highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-082000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-082000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-082000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the
lower 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 90. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-082000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather