NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph until midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
323 AM EDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy
with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
