NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

_____

835 FPUS51 KBTV 210651

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

248 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

