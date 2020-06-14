NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

