NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

888 FPUS51 KBTV 181133

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

731 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

