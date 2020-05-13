NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

340 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

