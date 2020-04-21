NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
NYZ028-212000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of
snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ031-212000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Brisk with lows
around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ026-212000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight
chance of rain showers until midnight, then a slight chance of
snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ087-212000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph until midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ029-212000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
until midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ027-212000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ030-212000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows around 19. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ035-212000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ034-212000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
318 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.
Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows 16 to 22. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
