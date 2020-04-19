NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

_____

858 FPUS51 KBTV 190841

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then cloudy with rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then cloudy with rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then cloudy with rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

439 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

