NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
NYZ028-082000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ031-082000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ026-082000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ087-082000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ029-082000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ027-082000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ030-082000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ035-082000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this
afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ034-082000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or
light snow this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of light
rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around
50. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain until
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
