NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

084 FPUS51 KBTV 080714

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

NYZ028-082000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ031-082000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ026-082000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ087-082000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ029-082000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ027-082000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ030-082000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ035-082000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s, except in the lower

50s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ034-082000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

